Matt Olson And Braves Face Reds On May 30

Olson is hitting for a .265 BA, .344 OBP and .544 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .888, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs (3rd in MLB). In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Reds.

Brady Singer (2-4) takes the mound for the Reds in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 6.26 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

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