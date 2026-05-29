Matt Olson And Braves Play Reds On May 29

Olson is hitting for a .262 BA, .343 OBP and .548 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .890, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 251 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs (3rd in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Chris Paddack (0-6 with a 6.86 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season.

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