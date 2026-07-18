Matt Olson And Braves Play Rangers On July 18

Olson is hitting for a .270 BA, .344 OBP and .543 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .887, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 421 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 59 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore gets the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season. He is 5-8 with a 4.63 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.

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