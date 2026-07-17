Matt Olson And Braves Play Rangers On July 17

Olson is hitting for a .267 BA, .339 OBP and .534 SLG with a 23.8% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .873, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 64 runs. In 416 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Cardinals) he went 1 for 5.

Cal Quantrill makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

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