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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Orioles On July 25

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Olson has +240 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .269 BA, .344 OBP and .532 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .877, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 453 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs (19th in MLB). He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Orioles.

Brandon Young (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.25 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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