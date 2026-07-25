Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Orioles On July 25

Olson is hitting for a .269 BA, .344 OBP and .532 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .877, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 453 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs (19th in MLB). He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Orioles.

Brandon Young (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.25 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

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