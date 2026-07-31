Matt Olson And Braves Take On Nationals On July 31

Olson is hitting for a .261 BA, .338 OBP and .520 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .858, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 73 runs. In 479 plate appearances, he has hit 28 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (17th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (12-2) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 2.76 ERA in 124 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.

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