Matt Olson And Braves Play Nationals On July 30
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will face the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, on Thursday, July 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Olson has +240 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Olson is hitting for a .264 BA, .341 OBP and .525 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .866, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 73 runs. In 475 plate appearances, he has hit 28 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 66 runs (16th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Jake Irvin (2-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.