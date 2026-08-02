Matt Olson And Braves Play Nationals On Aug. 2

Olson is hitting for a .264 BA, .341 OBP and .535 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .876, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 77 runs. In 487 plate appearances, he has hit 30 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 68 runs (17th in MLB). In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (8-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.55 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 130 strikeouts.

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