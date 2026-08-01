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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Face Nationals On Aug. 1

Matt Olson and his Atlanta Braves will face the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Olson has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .263 BA, .340 OBP and .529 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .869, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 75 runs. In 483 plate appearances, he has hit 29 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 67 runs (17th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Miles Mikolas (3-7) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.65 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Olson

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