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Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves • #28 1B

Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Mets On July 29

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Wednesday, July 29 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Olson has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Olson is hitting for a .264 BA, .343 OBP and .523 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .866, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 72 runs. In 467 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Sean Manaea makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Olson

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