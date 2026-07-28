Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Mets On July 28

Olson is hitting for a .264 BA, .343 OBP and .523 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .866, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 72 runs. In 467 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs (19th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mets.

The Mets will send Christian Scott (3-2) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

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