Matt Olson And Braves Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 6

Olson is hitting for a .266 BA, .343 OBP and .540 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 78 runs. In 499 plate appearances, he has hit 31 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs (18th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Janson Junk (5-6) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.58 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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