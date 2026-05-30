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Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman

San Francisco Giants • #26 3B

Matt Chapman And Giants Face Rockies On May 30

Matt Chapman and his San Francisco Giants will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Chapman has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Chapman is hitting for a .229 BA, .311 OBP and .314 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .625 and he has scored 25 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 17 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Ryan Feltner (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Chapman

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