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Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman

San Francisco Giants • #26 3B

Matt Chapman And Giants Face Nationals On June 10

Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, June 10 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Chapman has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Chapman is hitting for a .251 BA, .337 OBP and .372 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 30 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.63 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Chapman

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