Matt Chapman And Giants Square Off Against Marlins On June 20

Chapman is hitting for a .249 BA, .335 OBP and .396 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 35 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer gets the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season. He is 7-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.

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