Matt Chapman And Giants Take On Brewers On June 3

Chapman is hitting for a .231 BA, .313 OBP and .333 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 27 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

The Brewers have not named a starting pitcher.

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