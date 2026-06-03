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Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman

San Francisco Giants • #26 3B

Matt Chapman And Giants Take On Brewers On June 3

Matt Chapman and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Chapman has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Chapman is hitting for a .231 BA, .313 OBP and .333 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 27 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

The Brewers have not named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Chapman

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