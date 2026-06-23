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Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman

San Francisco Giants • #26 3B

Matt Chapman And Giants Play Athletics On June 23

Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Athletics at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Chapman has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Chapman is hitting for a .243 BA, .330 OBP and .386 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 35 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 41 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

Aaron Civale (5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Chapman

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