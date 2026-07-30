FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Masataka Yoshida
Boston Red Sox

Masataka Yoshida

Boston Red Sox • #7 LF

Masataka Yoshida And Red Sox Face Athletics On July 30

Masataka Yoshida and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, July 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Yoshida has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Yoshida is hitting for a .261 BA, .340 OBP and .379 SLG with a 10.5% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 28 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

Mason Barnett starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Masataka Yoshida

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News