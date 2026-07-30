Masataka Yoshida And Red Sox Face Athletics On July 30
Masataka Yoshida and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Thursday, July 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Yoshida has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Yoshida is hitting for a .261 BA, .340 OBP and .379 SLG with a 10.5% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 28 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.
Mason Barnett starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.