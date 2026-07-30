Masataka Yoshida And Red Sox Face Athletics On July 30

Yoshida is hitting for a .261 BA, .340 OBP and .379 SLG with a 10.5% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 28 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Athletics.

Mason Barnett starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.

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