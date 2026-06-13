Martín Pérez And Braves Play Mets On June 13

Perez is 4-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday, June 5 when he tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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