Martín Pérez And Braves Play Mets On June 13
Martin Perez will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Perez has -148 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Perez is 4-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday, June 5 when he tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.