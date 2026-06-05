Mark Vientos And Mets Square Off Against Padres On June 5

Vientos is hitting for a .219 BA, .254 OBP and .380 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 19 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Michael King gets the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.

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