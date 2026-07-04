Mark Vientos And Mets Play Braves On July 4

Vientos is hitting for a .209 BA, .249 OBP and .378 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .627 and he has scored 24 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He is back in action for the first time since June 29, when he went 0 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 16th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.10 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.