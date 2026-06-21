Marcus Semien And Mets Take On Phillies On June 21

Semien is hitting for a .222 BA, .279 OBP and .356 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .635 and he has scored 29 runs. In 302 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 29 runs. Semien has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (6-1) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.