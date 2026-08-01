Marcus Semien And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 1

Semien is hitting for a .210 BA, .266 OBP and .351 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .617 and he has scored 35 runs. In 358 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 35 runs. Semien has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips gets the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.