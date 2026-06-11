Marcus Semien And Mets Face Cardinals On June 11

Semien is hitting for a .219 BA, .270 OBP and .351 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored 26 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. Semien has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will send Hunter Dobbins (1-0) to make his second start of the season.

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