FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Marcus Semien
New York Mets

Marcus Semien

New York Mets • #10 2B

Marcus Semien And Mets Face Cardinals On June 11

Marcus Semien and the New York Mets will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field, on Thursday, June 11 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Semien has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Semien is hitting for a .219 BA, .270 OBP and .351 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored 26 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 25 runs. Semien has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will send Hunter Dobbins (1-0) to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcus Semien

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News