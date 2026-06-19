Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Take On Rockies On June 19

Ozuna is hitting for a .198 BA, .277 OBP and .318 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .595 and he has scored 16 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Athletics.

Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 13th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 7.98 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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