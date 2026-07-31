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Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates

Marcell Ozuna

Pittsburgh Pirates • #24 LF

Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Play Reds On July 31

Marcell Ozuna and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, July 31 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ozuna is hitting for a .202 BA, .286 OBP and .324 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored 21 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Hunter Greene (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He has a 7.06 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcell Ozuna

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