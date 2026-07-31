Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Play Reds On July 31

Ozuna is hitting for a .202 BA, .286 OBP and .324 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored 21 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Hunter Greene (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his fifth start of the season. He has a 7.06 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

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