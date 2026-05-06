Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Face Diamondbacks On May 6

Ozuna is hitting for a .184 BA, .256 OBP and .289 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .545 and he has scored 10 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Mike Soroka (4-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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