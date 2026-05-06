Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Face Diamondbacks On May 6
Marcell Ozuna and the Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, May 6 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ozuna is hitting for a .184 BA, .256 OBP and .289 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .545 and he has scored 10 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.
The Diamondbacks are sending Mike Soroka (4-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.