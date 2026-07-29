Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Face Diamondbacks On July 29

Ozuna is hitting for a .205 BA, .289 OBP and .328 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .617 and he has scored 21 runs. In 273 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Eduardo Rodriguez (9-3) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.