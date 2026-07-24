Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Square Off Against Cubs On July 24

Ozuna is hitting for a .205 BA, .290 OBP and .333 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored 20 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Matthew Boyd (6-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season.

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