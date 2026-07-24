Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Square Off Against Cubs On July 24
Marcell Ozuna and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, on Friday, July 24 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Ozuna is hitting for a .205 BA, .290 OBP and .333 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .623 and he has scored 20 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Yankees.
Matthew Boyd (6-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.