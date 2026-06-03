FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore Belmont Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates

Marcell Ozuna

Pittsburgh Pirates • #24 LF

Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Take On Astros On June 3

Marcell Ozuna and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, June 3 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ozuna is hitting for a .186 BA, .271 OBP and .302 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 14 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last action (on May 27 against the Cubs) he went 1 for 4.

Spencer Arrighetti gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 7-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcell Ozuna

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News