Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Take On Astros On June 3

Ozuna is hitting for a .186 BA, .271 OBP and .302 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored 14 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last action (on May 27 against the Cubs) he went 1 for 4.

Spencer Arrighetti gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 7-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.