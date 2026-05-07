MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Take On Yankees On May 7

Gore is 2-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.5 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

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