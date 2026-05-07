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MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Take On Yankees On May 7

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, May 7 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Gore has +118 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Gore is 2-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.5 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

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