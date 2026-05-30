MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Square Off Against Royals On May 30

Gore is 4-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.