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MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Square Off Against Royals On May 30

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Gore is 4-4 with a 3.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

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