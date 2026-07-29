MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Face Rays On July 29

Gore is 6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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