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MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Face Rays On July 29

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, July 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Gore has +118 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Gore is 6-8 with a 4.82 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

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