MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Play Padres On June 20

Gore is 4-6 with a 4.27 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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