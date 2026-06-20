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MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Play Padres On June 20

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Gore has +122 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Gore is 4-6 with a 4.27 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

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