MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Play Mariners On July 24

Gore is 6-8 with a 4.80 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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