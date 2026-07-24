FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Play Mariners On July 24

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, on Friday, July 24 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Gore has +122 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Gore is 6-8 with a 4.80 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News