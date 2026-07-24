MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Play Mariners On July 24
MacKenzie Gore will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, on Friday, July 24 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Gore has +122 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Gore is 6-8 with a 4.80 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.