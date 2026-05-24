FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Play Angels On May 24

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, May 24 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Gore has -146 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Gore is 3-4 with a 4.78 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed one inning against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News