MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Play Angels On May 24
MacKenzie Gore will get the start for his Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, May 24 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Gore has -146 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Gore is 3-4 with a 4.78 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed one inning against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.