MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Play Angels On May 24

Gore is 3-4 with a 4.78 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed one inning against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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