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MacKenzie Gore
Texas Rangers

MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers • #1 SP

MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Take On Angels On Aug. 10

MacKenzie Gore will get the start for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Gore has -108 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Gore is 6-9 with a 4.55 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing three hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MacKenzie Gore

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