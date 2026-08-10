MacKenzie Gore And Rangers Take On Angels On Aug. 10

Gore is 6-9 with a 4.55 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing three hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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