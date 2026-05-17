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Luis Severino
Oakland Athletics

Luis Severino

Oakland Athletics • #40 SP

Luis Severino And Athletics Play Giants On May 17

Luis Severino will get the start for his Athletics against the San Francisco Giants at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, May 17 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Severino is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Severino

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