Luis Robert And Mets Take On Marlins On July 31

Robert is hitting for a .202 BA, .300 OBP and .333 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 14 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. Robert has recorded two steals on four attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with two RBIs against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Janson Junk (4-6) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

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