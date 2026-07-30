Luis Robert And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On July 30

Robert is hitting for a .200 BA, .302 OBP and .336 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored 14 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Robert has recorded two steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 19th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 3.56 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.

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