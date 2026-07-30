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Luis Robert
New York Mets

Luis Robert

New York Mets • #88 CF

Luis Robert And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On July 30

Luis Robert and his New York Mets will face the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Robert has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Robert is hitting for a .200 BA, .302 OBP and .336 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored 14 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Robert has recorded two steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Braves.

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 19th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 3.56 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Robert

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