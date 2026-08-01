Luis Robert And Mets Take On Marlins On Aug. 1

Robert is hitting for a .195 BA, .291 OBP and .322 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .613 and he has scored 14 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. Robert has recorded two steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips (2-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 12th of the season.

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