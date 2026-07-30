Luis Rengifo And Padres Play Giants On July 30

Rengifo is hitting for a .231 BA, .304 OBP and .303 SLG with a 12.4% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .607 and he has scored 25 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 27 runs. Rengifo has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Robbie Ray will look for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Giants, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.16 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.