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Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia

Washington Nationals • #2 2B

Luis Garcia And Nationals Play Rays On June 21

Luis Garcia and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, June 21 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Garcia has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .264 BA, .287 OBP and .468 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 30 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays, his 15th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

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