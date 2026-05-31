Luis Garcia And Nationals Square Off Against Padres On May 31
Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals will take on the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Garcia has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Garcia is hitting for a .267 BA, .290 OBP and .415 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 20 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Padres.
Griffin Canning makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.54 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.