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Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia

Washington Nationals • #2 2B

Luis Garcia And Nationals Face Padres On May 30

Luis Garcia and his Washington Nationals will take on the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Garcia has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .262 BA, .285 OBP and .413 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 20 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Michael King gets the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

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