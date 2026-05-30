Luis Garcia And Nationals Face Padres On May 30

Garcia is hitting for a .262 BA, .285 OBP and .413 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 20 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Michael King gets the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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