Luis Garcia And Nationals Square Off Against Mariners On June 12

Garcia is hitting for a .264 BA, .290 OBP and .466 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 26 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI against the Giants.

Bryce Miller (2-0 with a 1.33 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his fifth of the season.

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