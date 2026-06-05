Luis Garcia And Nationals Take On Diamondbacks On June 5

Garcia is hitting for a .261 BA, .289 OBP and .426 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 21 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

Merrill Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

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