Luis Garcia And Nationals Square Off Against Braves On July 31

Garcia is hitting for a .286 BA, .316 OBP and .566 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 48 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 76 runs (5th in MLB). He racked up three extra-base hits in his last appearance (3 for 5 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBIs) against the Braves.

Bryce Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.96 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.