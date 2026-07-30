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Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia

Washington Nationals • #2 2B

Luis Garcia And Nationals Play Braves On July 30

Luis Garcia and his Washington Nationals will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Thursday, July 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Garcia has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .281 BA, .312 OBP and .548 SLG with a 16% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .860, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 47 runs. In 362 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 74 runs (5th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Grant Holmes (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.79 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

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