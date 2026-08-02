Luis Garcia And Nationals Play Braves On Aug. 2

Garcia is hitting for a .283 BA, .313 OBP and .560 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .873, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 48 runs. In 374 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 76 runs (5th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

The Braves have yet to named a starting pitcher.

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